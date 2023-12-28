Home

Spectators Caught Getting Cozy on Big Screen at MCG During LIVE Cricket Game; Watch VIRAL Video

At the end of day three, Australia was 187/6, with Alex Carey (16*) unbeaten. Aussies started the session at 107/4, with Marsh (57*) and Smith (26*) unbeaten.

New Delhi: Two spectators were spotted getting cozy during the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The cameraman took no time to feature the couple on live tv broadcast.

When the couple got to know that everyone was watching them, they ran from the ground. The video went viral on the social sphere and here is the clip:

Credit goes to the cameraman 🤣pic.twitter.com/Q0TReJhtm4 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 28, 2023

However, Pakistan have lost the first match and Australia his dominating the visitors in the second Test as well. However, Half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith led Australia’s fightback after early wickets, with their lead increasing to 241 runs at the end of the day three of the second Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

In the final session, Smith and Marsh continued to counterattack. Australia reached to 150-run mark in 44.1 overs.

The 153-run partnership between Smith and Marsh came to an end as Marsh was caught by Agha Salman at slips, with Mir getting his third wicket. Marsh was gone for 96 in 130 balls, with 13 fours. Australia was 169/5.

Smith carried on building a partnership with Alex Carey. Smith reached his half-century in 153 balls, with three fours. However, he fell on the last ball of the day for 50 in 176 balls to Shaheen. On that note, the day ended.

