AUS Vs SA: Cameron Green Out Of New Year’s Test Against South Africa Due To Finger Injury

Cameron Green, who was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crore, fractured his index finger on the right hand against South Africa in the ongoing second Test.

Cameron Green to a five-wicket haul in the first innings against South Africa. (Image: ICCTwitter)

Melbourne: Australian all-rounder will not bowl in the remainder of the Boxing Day Test and miss the New Year’s Test in Sydney against South Africa due to a finger injury, the country’s cricket board confirmed on Wednesday.

Green, who was bought for INR 17.5 crore by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 auction few days ago, had a small fracture to the index finger in his right hand after being hit by an Anrich Nortje delivery on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Melbourne. He will however be available to bat.

Green was retired hurt and is the second player to walk off on the day after David Warner, who scored a double hundred, had to leave the field with a bout of cramps. Mitchell Starc has already been nursing his fingers after injuring them on the Day 1 of the ongoing Test.

Notably, Green took his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests in the ongoing match that helped Australia bundle out South Africa for 189 in the first innings. As things stand, Green will now be available for the away Test series against India next.