AUS vs SA Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

Australia vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s AUS vs SA at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Australia and South Africa will be looking for a strong start in the Group 1 of Super 12 stage in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. Both Australia and South Africa have not won the men’s T20 World Cup. But on form, South Africa appear to have a slight edge over Australia. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AUS vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, AUS vs SA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, AUS vs SA Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Australia vs South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.Also Read - T20 World Cup: I Feel Sorry for Sachin, Shoaib Akhtar Predicts Tendulkar's Future Had He Been Born in this ERA

Time: 3.30 PM IST. Also Read - T20 World Cup: It's a Morale-Boosting Match, Says Shoaib Akhtar As he Reveals Why it is Important For Pakistan to Beat India

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Mustaq Ahmed Reveals Plan to Topple Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India vs Pakistan Match

AUS vs SA My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Glenn Maxwell, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock.

AUS vs SA Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Aston Agar, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

AUS vs SA Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.