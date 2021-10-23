AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between South Africa and Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Score Today, Australia vs South Africa T20 Live Score, Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score – Matthew Wade 15*(10) and Marcus Stoinis 24*(16) guide Australia home in 119 chase in Super 12 opener in T20 World Cup 2021. Earlier, Australia bowlers rise up the occasion as they restrict South Africa for 118/9 in 20 overs in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Adam Zampa (2/19), Josh Hazlewood (2/21) and Mitchell Starc (2/32) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Aiden Makram top-scored for South Africa with 40-run knock. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia opt to bowl against South Africa in match 13 – in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Australia, who are searching for their maiden T20 title, enter the tournament on the back of a horrific run, losing bilateral series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England. South Africa, on the other hand, will enter the clash high on spirits and in-form, having emerged victorious in three consecutive series. Check Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS vs SA Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Australia vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.Also Read - IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan Could Take The Spotlight in India-Pak Clash, Says Younis Khan

Also Read - ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain - England vs West Indies, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's Group A T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST October 23 Saturday
Also Read - T20 World Cup: He Will Get His Chance, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Picks Shoaib Malik, Leaves Out Sarfaraz Ahmed Ahead of Blockbuster Clash Against Virat Kohli-Led India

Live Updates

  • 7:39 PM IST

    That’s all we have from our live blog, we’ll see you next time in India vs Pakistan coverage, till then goodbye and take care !

  • 7:21 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA T20 LIVE: Aaron Finch, AUS Captain- The dugout was relaxed than I was. Quite stressful, and I was nervous. Stoinis and Wade showed a cool head to get us over the line, and that was a bit of experience can do. Maxwell did a really good job with the ball. We knew he had good matchups in the powerplay. Our whole bowling unit was outstanding. Ideally I would have loved to push Hazlewood for a third over in the powerplay. He is a world class bowler. He has accuracy and on a wicket providing variation, it can be tough. We understand that at different points guys need to rest and it gives others opportunities. We have some world class players back in our side now and experienced players count in a World Cup. SA are as good a fielding team as anyone in the world. They are quick, bowl with discipline.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA T20 LIVE: Temba Bavuma, SA Captain: We always talk about us being resilient and there was opportunity. Big effort from the guys to get us to the last over. We just didn’t get enough with the bat and it was always going to be tough for the bowlers and a god effort from them to get it to this stage. Australia bowled well. They assessed the length well and hit that back of a length. Their spinners too bowled tight. Aiden held the innings and got us to a decent total. As much as it was a day that didn’t go to plan, we can take positives. We showed fight. We spoke during the half time that we won’t give up.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA T20 LIVE: Josh Hazlewood, MOTM: I think length was the key, anything full was easy to score. Hence, the length was crucial on this wicket. He (de Kock) is pretty good with that (ramp) shot, but unfortunately that short ball hit his glove and it popped up onto the stumps, was good to see the back of Quinny (de Kock). The wicket here is a bit slower in the day time, and the ball skids on nicely at night. The bowlers did a great job, Maxwell bowled well. It got closer towards the end, but we had the confidence in those guys (Wade and Stoinis), we knew they would get us over the finishing line.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA T20 LIVE: Pretorius to Stoinis, FOUR !! Australia Win !

  • 7:00 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA T20 LIVE: Pretorius to Stoinis, FOUR, straight down the ground, 2 needed from 4 !

  • 6:57 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA T20 LIVE: 8 needed from the final over !

  • 6:56 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA T20 LIVE: Nortje to Stoinis, FOUR, slower back of a length sitte. 9 needed from 7 !

  • 6:55 PM IST
    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA T20 LIVE: Nortje to Stoinis, 2 runs, dropped. 144kph, and drilled back even harder. Nortje pokes his hand out, gets a palm, but just doesn’t get it to stick. Okay, in a normal world, he’s saved a couple.
  • 6:51 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA T20 LIVE: 7 runs from the over, AUS need 18 runs from 2 overs !