AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between South Africa and Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Score Today, Australia vs South Africa T20 Live Score, Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score – Matthew Wade 15*(10) and Marcus Stoinis 24*(16) guide Australia home in 119 chase in Super 12 opener in T20 World Cup 2021. Earlier, Australia bowlers rise up the occasion as they restrict South Africa for 118/9 in 20 overs in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Adam Zampa (2/19), Josh Hazlewood (2/21) and Mitchell Starc (2/32) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Aiden Makram top-scored for South Africa with 40-run knock. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia opt to bowl against South Africa in match 13 – in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Australia, who are searching for their maiden T20 title, enter the tournament on the back of a horrific run, losing bilateral series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England. South Africa, on the other hand, will enter the clash high on spirits and in-form, having emerged victorious in three consecutive series. Check Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS vs SA Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Australia vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.Also Read - IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan Could Take The Spotlight in India-Pak Clash, Says Younis Khan