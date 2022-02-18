AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

The series firmly tucked in their pocket, Australia could experiment with their side when they take on Sri Lankan in the fourth T20 International at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here later on Friday.Also Read - Wanindu Hasaranga Jolt For Sri Lanka Hours Before Third T20I Against Australia

The hosts took a 3-0 lead in the five-match series after a six-wicket win in a low-scoring match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on February 15 and the T20 world champions will look to tinker their line-up keeping in mind the ICC T20 World Cup thy are hosting later this year. Also Read - AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I, Injury And Team News of Match at Manuka Oval at 1.40 PM IST Feb 15 Tue

Despite giving their best in the first two matches, Sri Lanka failed to make a comeback in the third T20I partly because several of their players have been hit by COVID-19 since they arrived in Australia. Also Read - AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I, Injury And Team News of Match at Sydney Cricket Ground at 1.40 PM IST Feb 11 Fri

Although the Islanders have shown intent, they have not been able to edge ahead of the Aussies. The Sri Lankan bowlers have performed remarkably throughout the series but the batters are yet to come to the party.

Toss: Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I toss between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at 1:10 PM IST – February 18.

Time: 1.40 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

