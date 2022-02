AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Toss: Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I toss between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at 1:10 PM IST – February 11.

Time: 1.40 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

AUS vs SL My Dream11 Team

Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Avishka Fernando, Glenn Maxwell (C), Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Adam Zampa, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

AUS vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

