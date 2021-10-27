AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AUS vs SL at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai: In another exciting Super 12 battle of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, former champions Sri Lanka will take on Australia in match no. 22 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 AUS vs SL match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 28. Sri Lanka, who had won the title in 2014, topped group A with three successive wins before outwitting Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super 12 match. On the other hand, the Aussies, who are yet to win the T20 World Cup, scampered home in the last over against South Africa after being reduced to 38 for 3 while chasing a modest 118 in their opening match. Skipper Aaron Finch made a duck, while David Warner, who is going through a tough time, too was out cheaply once again and Mitchell Marsh also found the going tough. Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, AUS vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, AUS vs SL Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Australia vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Clears Fitness Test Ahead of New Zealand Clash in T20 World Cup 2021, Starts Bowling in Nets

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between Sri Lanka and Australia will take place at 7 PM IST – October 28. Also Read - T20 World Cup: How Inswinger And Googly Could Cause Trouble For Indian Team

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: I Actually Think People Talking About my Form is Quite Funny, Says David Warner

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

AUS vs SL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Kusal Perera

Batters – Charith Asalanka, Steven Smith, Aaron Finch

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (C), Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC)

Bowlers – Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Lahiru Kumara

AUS vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando.

AUS vs SL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

AUS vs SL Squads

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal.

