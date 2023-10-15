Home

AUS vs SL Live Streaming For Free: Where To Watch Australia Vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 Match Live On Mobile Apps, TV, Laptop

AUS vs SL Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch Australia vs Sri Lanka CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

Australia (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pat Cummins-led England is set to take on Kusal Mendis’ Sri Lanka in Match 14 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, on October 16. Both teams are yet to record a single win in this tournament. The Lankan Lions are gonna be missing their skipper Dasun Shanaka, who has been ruled out due to an injury. On the other hand, the five-time World Champions are currently at the bottom of the table and will be playing the clash against SL as a do-or-die one.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Australia Vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the Australia vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

Where will Australia vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match Played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be played at Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow on October 16.

How we can watch Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on all Star Sports channels.

How we can Free Live Stream Australia vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match online?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match Free Live Streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For all the latest updates from Lucknow stay tuned to India.com.

Watch Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

India – Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan – PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

Australia vs Sri Lanka Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dimuth Karunaratne

