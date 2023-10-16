Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • AUS vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: Hoardings Fall From Ekana Stadium Roof During Australia-Sri Lanka WC Match – WATCH Viral Video

AUS vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: Hoardings Fall From Ekana Stadium Roof During Australia-Sri Lanka WC Match – WATCH Viral Video

The situation could have been disastrous but luckily the stands were relatively empty.

Updated: October 16, 2023 7:58 PM IST

By PTI

AUS vs SL, Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup, ICC World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023
AUS vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: Hoardings Fall From Ekana Stadium Roof During Australia-Sri Lanka WC Match - WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Screengrab)

Lucknow, Oct 16: Strong winds caused several hoardings to fall from the roof of the Ekana Stadium on to the seats below during the World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka here on Monday.

Trending Now

After rain stopped play for a bit, there was a dust storm and heavy winds led to several iron angles with branding material from the roof falling on people sitting at the lower levels.

You may like to read

The situation could have been disastrous but luckily the stands were relatively empty. It did, however, cause panic among those who were watching the game as the public announcement asked spectators to move to safety of the higher seats.

By the time the second innings began the security had moved all spectators to the higher level.


The stadium hosted its maiden World Cup game — Australia versus South Africa — last week.

The marquee India versus England match is scheduled to be played at the Ekana Stadium on October 29.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.