Riding on some fighting knocks by Kusal Perera (35), Charith Asalanka (35) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (33), Sri Lanka posted 154/6 in 20 overs. Mitchell Starc (2/27), Pat Cummins (2/34) and Adam Zampa (2/12) were the wicket-takers for Australia. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to BOWL against Sri Lanka in Super 12 match 22 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Showing signs of returning back to form, David Warner (65 off 42) smashed a quickfire fifty after a fine performance by bowlers as Australia registered a convincing 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. This was Australia's second win in a row and they are now placed second in the Group 1 table with four points, only behind England who are ahead on net run rate.