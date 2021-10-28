AUS vs SL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup Match Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Australia vs Sri Lanka MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. AUS vs SL T20 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Showing signs of returning back to form, David Warner (65 off 42) smashed a quickfire fifty after a fine performance by bowlers as Australia registered a convincing 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. This was Australia’s second win in a row and they are now placed second in the Group 1 table with four points, only behind England who are ahead on net run rate. Riding on some fighting knocks by Kusal Perera (35), Charith Asalanka (35) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (33), Sri Lanka posted 154/6 in 20 overs. Mitchell Starc (2/27), Pat Cummins (2/34) and Adam Zampa (2/12) were the wicket-takers for Australia. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to BOWL against Sri Lanka in Super 12 match 22 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. (SCORECARD)Also Read - AUS vs SL T20 Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2021 Today Match Report: David Warner, Bowlers Shine as Australia Crush Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in Super 12 Battle

Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Hope To Meet India Again in Final, Previous Match Sent A Message That We Are All Humans And It is Just A Game, Says Saqlain Mushtaq
Also Read - T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11s Revealed | Watch Match Prediction Video

Live Updates

  • 12:23 AM IST

    AUS vs SL T20 Live Score- Australia Crush Sri Lanka in Super 12 Battle

  • 11:35 PM IST

    AUS vs SL Live Match Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE STREAMING: Aaron Finch, the skipper of Australia, says that it was a good performance but Zampa and Starc did well to track them back. Says that the wickets were good and they needed to be calm and stick to the plans. Adds that Sri Lanka can take the game away from you but they did well today. Tells that Warner played well today and Zampa made his impact. Says they are looking forward to the England game.

  • 11:14 PM IST

    AUS vs SL T20 Live Match Score- Adam Zampa Bags ‘Player of The Match’

  • 11:14 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Updates, AUS vs SL LIVE Streaming: Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri Lanka, says that the wicket was too good and they did get off to a great start but failed to capitalize on it. Adds that the batter who is set needs to continue on till the 15th-16th over and it is a concern for them. Tells that David Warner and Aaron Finch are good batters and they were not able to contain them. Says that they will try to rectify the same in the next game.

  • 11:04 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, AUS vs SL LIVE MATCH: Adam Zampa is the Player of the Match. He says that Sri Lanka got off to a flier but they came back well. Adds that the wicket was a bit slow but the dew helped them in the second innings. Tells that he loves bowling against Sri Lanka as they are good against spin. Says that he likes to play at the back end as well. Credits David Warner by saying that he played really well as he was under pressure.

  • 10:57 PM IST

    AUS vs SL Live Match Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: Sri Lanka were quite poor with the ball! They were either very full or too short. Also, the introduction of Hasaranga, who was easily the pick, was quite late. They could have got him when the bowlers took a beating. However, the Lankans were actually 20 runs short of what they needed to be competitive. Earlier in the day, after electing to bowl, the Aussie bowlers took a pounding at the start but then were excellent during the middle overs and death. What seemed like 170 at one moment ended at 154 which was chased easily in the end by the Aussies.

  • 10:56 PM IST

    Australia beat Sri Lanka to Make it Two in Two in Super 12s

  • 10:54 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, AUS vs SL Live Streaming: FOUR! Marcus Stoinis hits the winning runs for Australia. A full ball from Lahiru Kumara, on off. Stoinis cracks it through covers for a boundary. AUSTRALIA WIN BY 7 WICKETS. Quite an easy win for the Aussies and they make it two in a row. Also, that ends the winning streak of Lanka in this World Cup. We did feel the Lankans got to a fighting score but their bowlers showed no fight. Finch and Warner really took the attack to them and in no time. Australia (155/3 in 17 overs) beat Sri Lanka (154/6) | Warner 65, Finch 37; Hasaranga 2/22

  • 10:47 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Match Score, T20 WC LIVE: SIX! What a shot from Stoinis! Pure power! A full ball, angling on middle. Marcus Stoinis stays back and thumps it over long-on for a maximum. 150 up for Australia in 16.3 overs!

  • 10:46 PM IST

    AUS vs SL T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE STREAMING: FOUR! Nicely played by Stoinis! A length ball from Karunaratne , outside off, was another slower ball. Stoinis waits and slaps it through covers for a boundary. Australia 135/3 in 15.3 overs, need 20 more to win vs Sri Lanka (154/6)