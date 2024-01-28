Home

West Indies defeated Australia by 8 runs in the second Test at the Gabba to record their first Test win in Australia after 27 years.

New Delhi: Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies side defeated Pat Cummins’ Australia by 8 runs in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, on January 28 to record their first Test win in on Australian soil after 27 years. Shamar Joseph was the hero of this win with his 7-wicket-haul in the second innings.

