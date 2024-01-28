Top Recommended Stories

AUS vs WI 2nd Test: West Indies Breaches Gabba Fort; Win Test Match In Australia After 27 Years

West Indies defeated Australia by 8 runs in the second Test at the Gabba to record their first Test win in Australia after 27 years.

Updated: January 28, 2024 12:59 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

WI vs AUS (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies side defeated Pat Cummins’ Australia by 8 runs in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, on January 28 to record their first Test win in on Australian soil after 27 years. Shamar Joseph was the hero of this win with his 7-wicket-haul in the second innings.

