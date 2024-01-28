By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AUS vs WI 2nd Test: West Indies Breaches Gabba Fort; Win Test Match In Australia After 27 Years
West Indies defeated Australia by 8 runs in the second Test at the Gabba to record their first Test win in Australia after 27 years.
New Delhi: Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies side defeated Pat Cummins’ Australia by 8 runs in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, on January 28 to record their first Test win in on Australian soil after 27 years. Shamar Joseph was the hero of this win with his 7-wicket-haul in the second innings.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.