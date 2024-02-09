Home

AUS vs WI: David Warner Creates History, Becomes First Player To Hit Fifty In 100th Test, ODI And T20I Match

David Warner had an historic outing in his 100th T20I match as Aussies took West Indies in Hobart.

David Warner (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: David Warner had a historic outing at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart as Mitchell Marsh-led Australia faced Rovman Powell’s West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series, on February 9. The opener became the first Aussie player to play 100 matches in T20I, ODI, and Test cricket. He is also the third player in history after Virat Kohli and Ross Taylor to reach this milestone.

To add more to it, Warner also became the first player to have scored half-centuries in his 100th T20I, ODI, and Test match. No other batter has this record in front of their name. David’s knock helped Australia post 213 runs in 20 overs against West Indies.

“Nice to finish off at the end. You never know (about the total) with these boys (West Indies). Looks like he (Warner) was hungry for a hundred in his 100th game,” said Tim David on Warner after the first innings.

Australia’s veteran opener David Warner achieved the milestone of playing at least 100 matches in all three formats of the game when he took the field in the T20I series opener against West Indies here on Friday.

Warner became just the third man to represent his country more than 100 times in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is after India’s Virat Kohli (113 Tests, 292 ODIs, and 117 T20Is) and New Zealand’s Ross Taylor (112 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 102 T20Is).

The 37-year-old Aussie, who retired from ODIs and Tests after gracing the sport with his presence in 161 and 112 games respectively, has amassed 2964 runs with 100 not out as his highest score in 100 T20I international.

On the match front, Warner gave Australia a thrilling start before getting out on 70 off 36 deliveries in the first T20 against West Indies later it was Tim David’s 37 off 17 balls that took Australia to a total of 213/7.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.