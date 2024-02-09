Home

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Bellerive Oval, Hobart 1:30 PM IST

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Bellerive Oval, Hobart 1:30 PM IST: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia is set to take on Rovman Powell’s West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, on February 9. Aussies are coming off a 3-0 ODI series win and would try to get off with a dominant start here as well. Windies, on the other hand, will like to bounce back and get a winning start.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, Josh Inglis

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Jason Holder

Bowler: Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

Squads

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Jason Behrendorff, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade

West Indies: Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford

