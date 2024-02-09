By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Bellerive Oval, Hobart 1:30 PM IST
AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Bellerive Oval, Hobart 1:30 PM IST: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia is set to take on Rovman Powell’s West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, on February 9. Aussies are coming off a 3-0 ODI series win and would try to get off with a dominant start here as well. Windies, on the other hand, will like to bounce back and get a winning start.
AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, Josh Inglis
Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Rovman Powell
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Jason Holder
Bowler: Sean Abbott, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
Probable Playing XIs
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph
Squads
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Jason Behrendorff, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade
West Indies: Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford
