Home

Sports

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Melbourne, MCG 9:00 AM IST

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Melbourne, MCG 9:00 AM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, AUS vs WI, Australia vs West Indies Dream11, Australia Dream11, West Indies Dream11, AUS vs WI, AUS vs WI Dream11, AUS vs WI Dream11 team, AUS vs WI Dream11, AUS vs WI Dream11 Team, Australia vs West Indies Fantasy team.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Injury Updates & Pitch Report For 1st ODI

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Melbourne, MCG 9:00 AM IST: Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, AUS vs WI, Australia vs West Indies Dream11, Australia Dream11, West Indies Dream11, AUS vs WI, AUS vs WI Dream11, AUS vs WI Dream11 team, AUS vs WI Dream11, AUS vs WI Dream11 Team, Australia vs West Indies Fantasy team.

Trending Now

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Josh Inglis

Batters: Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alick Athanaze, Jake Fraser-McGurk

All-rounders: Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matt Short

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Alzarri Joseph

You may like to read

Probable Playing XI

Australia: TM Head, Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, C Green, JP Inglis (wk), J Fraser-McGurk, MW Short, AM Hardie, Sean Abbott, A Zampa, Xavier Bartlett

West Indies: A Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C), Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Y Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, G Moti-Kanhai, OC McCoy

Squads:

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Kjorn Ottley, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.