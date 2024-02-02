By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Melbourne, MCG 9:00 AM IST
AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today's Australia vs West Indies, Melbourne, MCG 9:00 AM IST
AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Josh Inglis
Batters: Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alick Athanaze, Jake Fraser-McGurk
All-rounders: Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matt Short
Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Alzarri Joseph
Probable Playing XI
Australia: TM Head, Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, C Green, JP Inglis (wk), J Fraser-McGurk, MW Short, AM Hardie, Sean Abbott, A Zampa, Xavier Bartlett
West Indies: A Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C), Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Y Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, G Moti-Kanhai, OC McCoy
Squads:
Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris
West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Kjorn Ottley, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie
