AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 1:30 PM IST

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: All You Need To Know

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: Australia will lock horns against West Indies for the second T20I match which will be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Sunday. Hosts have already taken the lead by winning the first T20I by 11 runs now they will look to win this match to seal the series against the Windies.

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran(c), Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Brandon Kings, Johnson Charles

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis(vc)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Alzarri Joseph

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Probable Playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.

