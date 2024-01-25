Home

Sports

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Gabba, Brisbane, 9:30 AM IST

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Gabba, Brisbane, 9:30 AM IST

Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies Dream11 Latest News, AUS vs WI, Australia vs West Indies, Australia vs West Indies Dream11, India Dream11, AUS vs WI Dream11, AUS vs WI Dream11 team, Australia vs West Indies Fantasy team, Australia vs West Indies in Gabba, Brisbane Test, AUS vs WI 2nd Test.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 2nd Test: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Australia vs West Indies (credit: Twitter)

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Gabba, Brisbane, 9:30 AM IST: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies Dream11 Latest News, AUS vs WI, Australia vs West Indies, Australia vs West Indies Dream11, India Dream11, AUS vs WI Dream11, AUS vs WI Dream11 team, Australia vs West Indies Fantasy team, Australia vs West Indies in Gabba, Brisbane Test, AUS vs WI 2nd Test.

Trending Now

Dream11 Team

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

You may like to read

Vice-captain: Travis Head

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Alzarri Joseph

Probable Playing XIs

Australia Probable XI: Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Probable XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph

Full Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.