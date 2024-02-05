Home

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Manuka Oval, Canberra 9:00 AM IST

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today's Australia vs West Indies, Manuka Oval, Canberra 9:00 AM IST

AUS vs WI Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 3rd OI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Manuka Oval, Canberra 9:00 AM IST: Steve Smith-led Australia is set to compete against Shai Hope’s West Indies in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, on February 6. The Aussies are leading the series 2-0 and will be eyeing a clean sweep. On the other hand, the Windies will try to end this series on a winning note.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope, Josh Inglis

Batters: Steve Smith, K Carty

All-rounders: Roston Chase, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Romario Shepherd, Will Sutherland

Bowler: Sean Abbott, Alzarri Joseph

Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

Squads:

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Kjorn Ottley, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie

