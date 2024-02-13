By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Perth 1:30 PM IST
After losing the first two T20I games, West Indies would be playing for pride in the third game at Perth on Tuesday. West Indies have played some good cricket and that is why they have come close to beating Australia. In the third game, they would look to get one back and avoid an embarrassing whitewash.
AUS vs WI 3rd T20I Dream11 Team
Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, Josh Inglis
Batters: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder
Bowler: Adam Zampa
AUS vs WI: Predicted XIs:
Australia: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
Squads
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.
