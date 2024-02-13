Home

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Perth 1:30 PM IST

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs West Indies, Perth 1:30 PM IST

After losing the first two T20I games, West Indies would be playing for pride in the third game at Perth on Tuesday. West Indies have played some good cricket and that is why they have come close to beating Australia. In the third game, they would look to get one back and avoid an embarrassing whitewash.

AUS vs WI 3rd T20I Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, Josh Inglis

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder

Bowler: Adam Zampa

AUS vs WI: Predicted XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.

