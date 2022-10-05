Dream11 Team Prediction

AUS vs WI, Fantasy Tips Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Match at Carrara Oval, Queensland 1:40 PM IST October 5, Wednesday:

Eyes would be on David Warner as he makes a comeback to the side ahead of the T20 World Cup. The southpaw missed the series against India recently. He would like to get among the runs ahead of the marquee event.

TOSS: Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I match toss will take place at 1:10 PM (IST) – on October 5th Wednesday.

Time: 1:40 PM IST.

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

AUS vs WI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: David Warner (c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell (vc)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Probable Playing XI

AUS: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

WI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Yannic Cariah.