TOSS: Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match toss will take place at 1:10 PM (IST) – on October 7th Friday. Also Read - Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

Time: 1:40 PM IST.

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

AUS vs WI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Brandon King

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Australia Predicted XI: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Predicted XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles (wk), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell