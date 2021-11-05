AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Australia vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AUS vs WI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium: In match no. 38 – Super 12 stages – of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, Australia and West Indies will square off against each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 AUS vs WI match will start at 3:30 PM IST – November 6. Their campaign back on track after drubbing Bangladesh in their previous game, Australia cannot afford a slip-up against an unpredictable West Indies in their final Super 12 match as they look to seal a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. After losing to arch-rivals England last Saturday, Australia bounced back with a record eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday which boosted their net run rate from -0.627 to +1.031.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between Australia and West Indies will take place at 3 PM IST – November 6.

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

AUS vs WI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Evin Lewis

All-rounders – Andre Russell (VC), Jason Holder, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Akeal Hosein, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

AUS vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard (C), Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein.

AUS vs WI Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

AUS vs WI Squads

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard (Captian), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

