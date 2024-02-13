Home

‘Got Many Youngsters, Time For Them To Do The Job’, David Warner Addresses His Farewell From Cricket

David Warner gave another message addressing his farewell from International cricket.

David Warner (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star Australian opener David Warner has made up his mind to retire from International cricket after the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He gave another message for his farewell after the third and final T20I between Mitchell Marsh-led Australia and Rovaman Powell’s West Indies at the Perth Stadium, on February 13, and said it is time for the future generation to take over and do their job.

Warner won the Player of the Series award for his astonishing batting in the series. He even played an 81-run knock in the third T20I but it was not enough to help Aussies win the match. Warner addressed his farewell after the conclusion of the final T20I against the Windies.

“Good to see the boys play. I’ve got a lot of time off after the next series in New Zealand before the IPL and then to get ready for the T20 World Cup. Great to spend quality time with my kids and just be home. I was surprised that an opening bowler bowling 145+ wasn’t trying to get me out. The boundaries aren’t too big in the Caribbean. I am well and truly done, we’ve got so many youngsters, its time for them to do the job,” said Warner in the post-match ceremony.

As for the final T20I, West Indies posted a mammoth total of 220 runs at the loss of 6 wickets with the help of blazing knocks from Andre Russell (71 runs off 29 balls) and Sherfane Rutherford (67 runs off 40 balls). In response, Warner played a knock of 81 runs from just 49 balls. This was also Warner’s last International match for Australia on the Australian soil.

Apart from Warner’s knock and Tim David’s 41 off just 19 balls, no other Aussies could score a good knock and as a result, the hosts fell short and eventually lost the match by a massive margin of 37 runs. However, they still managed to win the series 2-1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.