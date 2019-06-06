Aus vs WI: From Mushfiqur Rahim’s ‘nagin’ dance to Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘thigh-five, cricket has seen many celebrations, some unique and some funny. During Australia vs Windies clash, fans got to see an army-like salute from Sheldon Cottrell after picking a wicket. After any dismissal, he marched like a soldier before presenting the salute. Cottrell got the Windies off to a dream start as he got the precious wicket of David Warner and then Glenn Maxwell. After each dismissal, he celebrated like that. Fans are reacting over his style of celebration, while some are loving it, others are coming up with a hilarious point of views.

Here is the video of his celebration:

Australia are in all sorts of trouble! Russell gets Khawaja courtesy an UNBELIEVABLE catch from Hope, and then Cottrell has the new man Maxwell holing out. Australia 38/4! #AUSvWI LIVE ⬇️ https://t.co/riLpupROEA pic.twitter.com/ZhYLF2XC3z — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Great fun watching these West Indies quicks. Oshane Thomas looks very uneasy to face and Cottrell, apart from the best celebration in the game, is a fine bowler too. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 6, 2019

That celebration ♥️ — Karan Gurjar (@Gurjar077) June 6, 2019

Earlier, West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss against Australia and asked them to bat first at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Windies make one change while Australia go in unchanged.

At the toss, Jason Holder: We will field first. It is a good wicket and we are hoping for some early wickets. We want to be disciplined in both the departments. We have made one change in our team, Evin Lewis comes in and Darren Bravo misses out.

Aaron Finch: I wanted to bat first on this wicket. Teams have totally changed so history doesn’t matter much. We are playing with the same side.

Pitch report by Michael Holding: The conditions are nice, it is bright and sunny. There is a little bit of grass but there is no tinge of green. It is a used pitch but cracks have not opened up. It looks a belter, good luck to the bowlers.