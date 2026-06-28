AUS-W vs IND-W Live Streaming Info, ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 Match No 30: When, Where, How to Watch Australia Women Vs India Women Live Score, TV Telecast Online

AUS-W vs IND-W ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 Match No 30: Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will take on six-time champions Australia in a virtual ‘quarterfinal’ clash in the ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 match at Lord’s in London on Sunday.

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Team India will face Australia in a 'must-win' match of ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 at Lord's on Sunday. (Source: X)

AUS-W vs IND-W ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026: It will be a virtual ‘quarterfinal’ clash for Team India as they take on six-time T20 World Cup winners Australia in match no. 30 of the ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 at Lord’s in London on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side are currently in second place on the Points Table in Group 1 – level on six points with South Africa with a better net run-rate of +2.268 but SA’s final league match is also on Sunday against Bangladesh women team.

If India somehow manage to beat the Australians on Sunday, they will surely qualify for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal from the Group along with the Aussies based on a superior net run-rate. Indians will have to hope that Bangladesh somehow turn the tables on South Africa in the 3pm match on Sunday, so that they can still qualify for the semis even if they lose to Australia.

Read more: India vs Ireland 2026 T20s featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to start at new time due to THIS major reason

A win for South Africans in the early game will mean that Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be packing their bags home early if they lose to Australia at Lord’s. “It’s a big game obviously. We’ve all spoken a lot about how we really want to be playing the aggressive brand of cricket and that’s something which we’ll all look to do tomorrow,” Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

“We’ve been speaking a lot in the batting meeting about how we really want to go out there and bat with intent. It’s not happened as much as we would have loved to. But having said that, I think everyone in the batting unit is itching to go,” she added.

The Aussies, though, have won 24 out of their last 27 matches in Women’s T20 World Cup since 2018 and two out of those three defeats have come against India. The Indians will be hoping that they can notch up their third win over the Aussies on Sunday.

12 wickets taken

1 record in sight

History awaits #SreeCharani Will #TeamIndia‘s young spinner break this record in the ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup 2026? #INDvAUS | SUN, 28th JUN, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/itIKRo6v22 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 28, 2026

Here are all the details about Australia Women vs India Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 30…

When is Australia Women vs India Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 30 going to take place?

The Australia Women vs India Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 30 will start on Sunday, June 28.

Where is Australia Women vs India Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 30 going to take place?

The Australia Women vs India Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 30 will be held at Lord’s in London.

What time will Australia Women vs India Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 30 start?

The Australia Women vs India Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 30 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Australia Women vs India Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 30 on TV in India?

The Australia Women vs India Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 30 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Australia Women vs India Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 30 in India?

The Australia Women vs India Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 30 will be available for livestreaming on JioStar website and app in India.

Australia Women vs India Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 30 Predicted 11

Australia Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Alana King, Kim Garth

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy/Nandani Sharma, Renuka Singh, N Shree Charani