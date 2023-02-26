AUS-W vs SA-W, T20 World Cup 2023 Final, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Home

AUS-W vs SA-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2023 Final Match Between Australia Women And South Africa Women Match Online And On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch the T20 World Cup 2023 final match between Australia Women and South Africa Women online and on TV in India.

AUS-W vs SA-W, T20 World Cup 2023, Final Live Streaming: South Africa will get their fairytale finish at home if they find a way to halt the Australian juggernaut in the Women’s T20 World Cup final here on Sunday.

South Africa showed commendable fighting spirit to upset England in the semifinal but they will need to stitch together a perfect game to topple the mighty Australia, who are the record five-time champions and are in their seventh successive final.

South Africa have made rapid strides over the past 12 months and after making the semifinals of the ODI World Cup last year, they entered their maiden final of an ICC event here on Friday.

What time will Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final match start?

Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 game will start at 6.30 PM IST

Where can you live stream the Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 online?

Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on TV in India?

Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

