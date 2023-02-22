Aussie Coach Reveals ‘Furious’ Steve Smith’s Reaction After Getting Out In Delhi Test

Home

Steve Smith, against his natural game, was trying to be over aggresive in the second Test but perished in doing so.

Steve Smith (Image Source: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is going horribly wrong for the Australian side. The team played the first two Tests without their two ace pacers, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc and got hammered by the hosts.

The miseries got worse when Hazlewood and veteran David Warner got ruled out of the tour. Australia are likely to field a new look team in the third Test and given how things have gone so far, the road ahead is not easy for the Australians.

The visitors, however, had a chance to put India under pressure in the Delhi Test when they ended Day 2 at 61-1, ahead by 62. However, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja caused havoc once again and Australia were bowled out for a mere 113, setting a target of 114, which India achieved with six wickets to spare.

For Australia, if they had to make any sort of impact on the India tour, Steve Smith’s form was absolutely crucial for them. However, the ace batter has not looked himself on the tour. Steve Smith, against his natural game, was trying to be over aggresive in the second Test but perished in doing so.

He failed to connect a sweep and was adjudged LBW. Smith’s wicket triggered the big Australian collapse as the Pat Cummins-led side succumbed to a massive defeat.

Aussie batting coach Michael Di Venuto revealed that Smith was absolutely furious after getting out.

‘He was certainly disappointed when he got out and he made it known that it was a poor shot in the dressing room,’ batting coach Michael Di Venuto told News Corp.

Di Venuto also shed light on the chaotic situation in the Australian dressing room and linked it with a slow car crash.

‘It was a like a car crash in slow motion isn’t it?’ he said and explained that there’s nothing that can be done to stop it.

‘I wish there was and generally, it happens and it’s already happened and it’s like what has just happened there. You guys saw exactly what we saw. It’s just constant panic and people moving everywhere.

‘You lose a wicket you never want to go bang bang and lose two. And in this country, it’s easy to get knocked over early and then it’s just a matter about trying to get that next partnership and calming the waters a little bit. The other day we lost four wickets on 95. Something like that. It just kept on happening.’

