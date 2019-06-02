Three former Australian Cricket World Cup champions — Steve Waugh, Mark Waugh, and Steve Smith — celebrated their birthday on the June 2. While the legendary Waugh twins turned 54, current Aussie skipper Steve Smith turned 30.

The Waughs were among the finest Australian cricket have seen in their rich history. The late 90s and early 2000s era was dominated by them and went down in the books of history as among the greatest ever.

Having started their career as medium pacers, both the cricketers had to change their style due to back problems. While Mark took up the off-spin, Steve had to give up bowling entirely.

Mark earned his name as a classy opener while Steve became a gritty batsman. With over 8029 runs from 128 tests at the commendable average of 41.85, Mark concluded his international career. Whereas in ODIs he recorded 8500 runs from 244 matches at an average of 39.35.

Steve retired from the game with 10,927 runs from 168 Tests at an average of 51.06 and in ODIs, he retired with 7569 runs from 325 ODIs with an average of 32.90.

The legacy of the Waugh brothers remains intact in cricket. While this year in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, skipper Steve Smith — who made his international comeback following a year-long ban for ball tampering — will look to retain their title.