Australia 450/2, India 65 Allout: Old Mitchell Marsh Prediction Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 FINAL

Team India will face Australia in final of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19.

Mitchell Marsh (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to take on Pat Cummins’ Australia in the final of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19. Ahead of the massive IND vs AUS final, an old prediction from Mitchell Marsh for the final clash is going viral on the internet.

Australia undefeated, defeating India. Australia 450/2 in the final, India all out 65,” Mitchell Marsh had replied with a smile in a Delhi Capitals’ podcast back in May. However, his prediction of the Aussies being undefeated was wrong at the start of the tournament as Australia lost their first two games.

Instead, India has been the only undefeated side in this tournament with straight 10 wins. The Men in Blue has been the most dominant in both batting and bowling. India and Australia faced each other in their first match of the tournament with the Men in Blue winning it by 6 wickets.

India first bowled out Australia on just 199 runs and then chased it with the help of fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Australia have set up a title clash with India on Sunday after beating South Africa by three wickets in a tense semi-final at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. The five-time champions have marched into their eighth Men’s ODI World Cup final happening on Sunday, which is also a re-match of the 2003 World Cup finale against India.

Travis Head top-scored with 62, before Steven Smith (30), Josh Inglis (28), Mitchell Starc (16 not out), and captain Pat Cummins (14 not out) thwarted the valiant challenge from South Africa to help Australia march into the final.

Cummins and Mitchell Starc took three wickets each, but the latter and Josh Hazlewood set the base for keeping South Africa to 212 by reducing them to 22/4 in 11.5 overs, where Australia also backed up the bowlers with impressive fielding.

Squads:

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

