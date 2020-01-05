Marcus Stoinis, the Australia allrounder was fined by Cricket Australia for making a homophobic slur towards a player of the opposition during a Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades on Saturday.

Stoinis, bowling for the Stars, directed his remark at Renegades batsman Kane Richardson and following the match, was fined $7500 and charged with a level 2 breach of the CA Code of Conduct for personal abuse. He, however, avoided a suspension.

Stoinis pleaded guilty for his action and admitted he was out of line. “I got caught in the moment and took it too far,” Stoinis said. “I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires. I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty.”

However, former Australia batsman Simon Katich reckons Stoinis got away easy and termed the punishment lenient.

“I’m not sure a financial punishment is the right way of going about it, given we’ve had a couple of instances of this throughout the summer now,” Katich said on SEN radio. “It’s something they’d be pretty keen to stamp out. I’m not sure a financial penalty in this day and age, when players are very well looked after, is that significant.”

Stoinis hit an unbeaten 68 from 55 balls in Stars’ eight-wicket win and immediately spoke to umpires at the end of the match.

“The behaviour in this matter falls short of the standards we expect and we have acted accordingly,” Cricket Australia’s head of integrity Sean Carroll said. “There is no place for it in the game.”