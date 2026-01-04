Home

Australia and England cricketers honour Bondi Beach first responders and brave civilians at Sydney Ashes 2026 Test with…

England and Australia's cricket teams honoured the emergency responders and members of the public who acted bravely during the Bondi Beach attack.

New Delhi: At the fifth and the final Ashes Test in Sydney on Sunday, England and Australia’s cricket teams paid tribute to emergency service personnel and members of the public who responded heroically during the Bondi Beach attack.

Ahead of the match, an on-field guard of honour was met with loud applause from the sold-out Sydney crowd. The biggest ovation came when Ahmed al Ahmed, who bravely ran towards one of the attackers and wrestled the gun from him, made his entrance.

Heroes ❤️ A privilege and honour to host the first responders responsible for displayed tremendous bravery during the Bondi Beach terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/Q9WdgsKVHc — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 4, 2026

Father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram were accused of carrying out the attack at a Hanukkah event on December 14 near Bondi Beach, not far from the Sydney Cricket Ground. Authorities have described the incident as an ‘antisemitic terrorist attack’ that left 15 people dead and several other injured.

Cricket Australia chief Todd Greenberg described the incident as “a devastating tragedy.”

“The incredible acts of bravery by first responders and community members at the scene of the Bondi attack were a reminder of the spirit of community and self-sacrifice that unites us as a nation,” he said.

“Our thoughts remain with those effected by this devastating tragedy and as a sport we will continue to provide what support we can.”

The tribute included ambulance workers, police officers, surf lifesavers, and members of Jewish community groups. A heightened security presence has been implemented for the Test, as well as public order and riot squad officers patrolling the venue.

England ended Day 1 on a commanding note

Coming to the match, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first. England got off to a shaky start, losing openers Zak Crawley (16) and Ben Duckett (27) early, while Jacob Bethell also fell cheaply for 10 off 23 balls.

Joe Root and Harry Brook then steadied the innings, putting together an unbeaten 57-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Their efforts helped England recover from 57/3 to 114/3 at lunch, with both players still at the crease and laying a solid foundation for the team.

At stumps on Day 1, England ended the day strongly at 211/3. Joe Root (72*) and Harry Brook (78*) shared an unbeaten 154-run partnership, rescuing the team following early strikes from Australia’s pace attack. Play was briefly interrupted by rain, but England dominated the late session to finish the day on a commanding note.

