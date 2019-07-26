Australia Announce 17-Man Squad For Ashes vs England: The wait is over as Australia announced a 17-member squad that will tour England for the Ashes. While Michael Neser’s good domestic performances got him picked in the side, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Wade, and Mitchell Marsh have been recalled. The rest of the squad is on expected lines as Tim Paine would be leading the side. Steve Smith and David Warner are the premier batsmen in the line-up and a lot will depend on their form. It is surprising that there is no backup frontline spinner or a wicketkeeper.

Australia’s squad for 2019 Ashes tour of England:

Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

“We have chosen 17 players as this gives us the cover and flexibility we believe we will need to ensure we are in good shape throughout a demanding schedule of five Test matches in just over six weeks,” Trevor Hohns, the chairman of selectors, said. “We believe the squad is an excellent blend of high-quality batsmen and top-class fast bowlers, plus Nathan Lyon, who we regard as the world’s best off-spinner in all conditions. It is a good mix of all the talents.

“David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft have forced their way back in to the Test squad through the excellence of their recent performances. David and Steve also have the advantage of being proven players at Test level while Cameron has produced impressive numbers for county side Durham this season and his innings in the intra-squad match in Southampton on a tough pitch was outstanding and showed his quality.

“Matthew Wade fully deserves his recall as he has made an irresistible case for inclusion through sheer weight of runs with 1021 first-class runs at home last summer followed by three hundred on Australia A tour, including an excellent 114 against the England Lions at Canterbury last week.”