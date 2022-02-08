Melbourne: Following the resignation of coach Justin Langer, Cricket Australia has finally announced a full squad for the historic tour of Pakistan. The big news for Australia is that Josh Hazlewood is back from injury, Scott Boland retains his spot in the side after a dream Ashes series.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE | Pakistan React to Australia Touring First Time in 24 Years: 'We Have Seen This Before'

No Australian team has traveled to Pakistan since 1998 and hence that adds to the charm. Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Virat Kohli Makes BIG Revelation, RCB Star Confesses Being Approached by Franchises in Past

“This squad covers for all scenarios including the conditions given it has been such a long time since Australia was last in Pakistan,” said selector George Bailey. Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Auctioneer Richard Madley Recalls CSK Captain MS Dhoni's Purchase From 2008

“With several sub-continent tours and a one-day World Cup in India on the near horizon, this is a great first-up challenge for the group after the successful home Ashes series.”

“It’s also a very historic tour given the length of time since an Australian side last toured Pakistan.”

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner