Australia Announce Squad For 3 ODI Match Series Against India; Glenn Maxwell Included

Cricket Australia announced the squad for the upcoming ODI series against India which will start from September 22 and Pat Cummins to lead the side.

New Delhi: Cricket Australia has announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming series against India which is scheduled to start from September 22 and will be played at Mohali. Pat Cummins will lead the side and the side will be without Travis Head, who fractured his left hand during the fourth ODI against South Africa.

Glenn Maxwell is included in the squad as earlier there were reports that all-rounder was likely to miss the India series.

The all-rounder was ruled out of the recent T20I series in South Africa as he is still battling ankle soreness from the leg injury he suffered at a friend’s birthday party last year and is currently in Australia awaiting the birth of his first child.

While Maxwell is still harbouring aspirations of making a fleeting appearance during Australia’s ODI series in India later this month, the 34-year-old maintains being fit for the World Cup is his primary focus.

Australia were without the services of many of their usual players during the white-ball tour of South Africa as they recovered from injuries sustained during the trying Ashes series and thereafter.

Cummins and Steve Smith were recuperating from wrist injuries while Mitchell Starc experienced soreness in his groin and shoulder upon returning from the UK.

Glenn Maxwell, who was initially part of the South Africa tour, had aggravated his ankle while training ahead of the T20I series and then flew back home for the birth of his child. In a massive boost for Australia, Maxwell has been declared fit and will be part of the India tour.

Cameron Green missed three ODIs against South Africa after suffering a concussion in the first game. He returned for the final ODI after following an eight-day concussion protocol and is set to feature against India as well.

Among the most notable omissions are Travis Head and Ashton Agar. Agar had suffered a minor calf tear before the South Africa tour and missed the T20I leg. He featured in the first ODI but was left out of the playing XI for the next two games due to soreness. He flew back to Australia earlier in the week for the birth of his first child.

Head faces a tight deadline to be fit for the World Cup as he is set to fly home to Australia instead of joining the squad in India after fracturing his hand during the fourth ODI.

India squad, sorted ✅ The National Selection Panel has picked an 18-man group for our final ODI series before the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/DhHMAoDEkE — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 17, 2023

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

