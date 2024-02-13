Home

Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: When And Where To WATCH

Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I online and on TV in India.

Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: Australia would look to continue their winning momentum when they take on West Indies at Perth on Tuesday in the third T20I. All the four innings have been in excess off 200, and hence, at Perth – something similar would be expected.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I online and on TV in India:

How to watch Australia vs West Indies T20I Series live telecast and get live streaming in India?

Viewers can watch all three Australia vs West Indies T20I matches live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app for free in India. The AUS vs WI T20I Series will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Aus vs WI 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Jason Behrendorff, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade

