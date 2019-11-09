Nic Maddinson has pulled out from the squad for Australia A’s tour match against Pakistan to tend to his mental health. Maddinson will be replaced by Cameron Bancroft in the middle order for the three-day, day-night match against Pakistan that gets underway from November 11 at Perth Stadium.

” The well-being of our players is always our primary concern,” Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia’s EGM of National Teams, said. We are proud that our players are comfortable to speak honestly and openly about how they are feeling. We will provide Nic with all the support and care we can and wish him a full and speedy recovery. We also ask that Nic’s privacy be respected at this time.”

This is the second time the Victoria batsman has taken a break on mental health grounds. The 27-year-old had stepped away from Australia domestic red-ball competition Sheffield Shield in 2017.

Australia A coach Graeme Hock applauded Maddinson for showing courage to put his mental health at the forefront. ” Nic has made the right decision and we are all behind him. It is braver to speak up than to suffer in silence and I applaud Nic for having the courage to put his health first,” Hick said.

He continued, ” While saddened to see Nic stand down, we welcome Cam Bancroft to the Australia A XI. Cam is obviously no stranger to quality international bowling and the Perth Stadium wicket. We have no doubt he will fit well into the team.”

Maddinson has played three Tests and six T20Is since making his international debut in 2013.