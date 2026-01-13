Home

Australia captain Alyssa Healy set to retire from international cricket after India series

Australia captain Alyssa Healy, who is considered as one of the greatest players in womens cricket, is set ti retire from all froms of cricket in March after India series.

New Delhi: Australia captain Alyssa Healy, who is considered as one of the greatest players in womens cricket, will bring the curtain down on her 15-year international career in March after the series against India.

Alyssa Healy guided Australia to eight World Cup triumphs

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has scored a total of over 7,000 runs across all three formats and completed 275 dismissals since making her Australia debut in 2010. Healy has guided Australia to eight World Cup triumphs, six T20 titles and two ODI crowns. She took over as Australia captain following Meg Lanning’s retirement in late 2023.

Healy’s record-breaking feats include the highest individual score in an ODI World Cup final, a stunning 170 against England in 2022, and the highest score in a women’s T20 international, 148 not out against Sri Lanka in 2019. She also holds the record for the most dismissals in T20 internationals across men’s and women’s cricket, with 126.

“It’s with mixed emotions that the upcoming India series will be my last for Australia,” she said in a statement announcing her retirement Tuesday.

“I’m still passionate about playing for Australia but I’ve somewhat lost that competitive edge that’s kept me driven since the start, so the time feels right to call it a day.

“Knowing I won’t be going to the T20 World Cup this year and the limited preparation time the team has, I won’t be part of the T20s against India, but I’m excited to have the opportunity to finish my career and captain the ODI and test side at home against India — one of the biggest series on the calendar for us.”

Healy said she has been planning to retire for three months

Healy revealed she has been planning to retire for past three months, “Every contest I wanted to be a part of and wanted to compete, and it’s probably drained me a bit more over the years,”

Healy was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press. “The opportunity to finish at home is something I really wanted to do.”

India tour of Australia comprises three T20 internationals which is scheduled to start from February 15 to 21, followed by a three-match ODI series from February 24 to March 1, and concludes with a one-off Test in Perth from March 6 to 9.

Healy might eye 300 Internatinal appearance

If Healy features in at least five games, she will reach the milestone of 300 international appearances.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said that “Alyssa Healy is one of the all-time greats of the game and has made an immeasurable contribution both on and off the field . . . We look forward to celebrating her achievements throughout the series against India.”

In interviews on Tuesday, Healy remained non-committal about her immediate plans following retirement from international cricket.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have had a lot of opportunities outside of the game in the last 12 to 18 months,” she said. “But I still feel like I can contribute to the game … it’s given me so much and I still owe a lot to cricket.”

