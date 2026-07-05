Australia clinch record 7th ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title with dominating victory over arch-rivals England in the final

Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry supported Mooney effectively, ensuring Australia never felt under pressure from the required run rate in their chase to 151 runs

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/australia-clinch-record-7th-icc-womens-t20-world-cup-title-with-dominating-victory-over-arch-rivals-england-in-the-final-8466382/ Copy

File photo of Australia women's team. (Credits: IANS)

Australia are now 7-time ICC Women’s T20 World Cup champions as they defeated arch-rivals England in the final of the 2026 edition at the iconic Lord’s Stadium by 7 wickets. The Aussies remained undefeated throughout the tournament and after enduring an exit during last year’s ODI World Cup, the Baggy Greens have turned it all around to grab the biggest prize in the shortest format.

After winning the toss, Australia’s captain Sophie Molineux decided to bowl first on a tricky, slow Lord’s pitch. England found it hard to get going early on and lost Amy Jones for 6 and opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge for 8, leaving them at 32 for 2 within the powerplay. Despite the early setbacks, Wyatt-Hodge finished the tournament as the first player to cross the 300-run milestone in a single Women’s T20 World Cup edition.

Also Read: PCB takes another U-turn as Babar Azam reappointed as Pakistan’s Test captain, ending Shan Masood’s stint

England’s innings was stabilized by captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who anchored the side with an unbeaten 58 runs off 53 balls. She found a strong partner in Freya Kemp, who provided late acceleration with a rapid 44 off 28 balls, hitting four boundaries and a six.

Together, they pushed England to a competitive total of 150 for 4 in their 20 overs. Lucy Hamilton was the pick of the Australian bowlers, finishing with economical figures of 1 for 19.

Australia made the 151-run target look comfortable, chasing it down in 17.1 overs with seven wickets to spare. Opener Georgia Voll fell early to Lauren Bell for 9, but Player of the Match Beth Mooney took complete control of the chase. Mooney smashed a match-winning 64 runs off 49 balls, dismantling England’s bowling plans in the powerplay and middle overs.

Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry supported Mooney effectively, ensuring Australia never felt under pressure from the required run rate. England’s spinners struggled to find breakthroughs on the surface as Australia rotated the strike easily. Australia reached 153 for 3 with nearly three overs remaining, successfully retaining their crown and capping off an unbeaten tournament run.