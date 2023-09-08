Home

Australia DETHRONES Pakistan to Become No. 1 ODI Side in The World After Win Over South Africa

Can Pakistan beat India on Sunday's SA vs AUS: Asia Cup Super 4 game and reclaim the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings?

Australia become ICC No. 1 ranked ODI side (Image: @ICCTwitter)

Dubai: With a three-wicket win over South Africa on Thursday in the opening ODI, Australia became the No. 1 ranked ODI team in the world. Australia have dethroned Pakistan to get to the top of the tree. Both Australia and Pakistan now have 119 points. The development is yet to be updated on the official ICC website. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side will have an opportunity to get back at the numero uno position with a win over arch-rivals India on Sunday in the Asia Cup Super 4 match. The match would be played in Colombo where there are forecasts of rain playing spoilsport.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is currently preparing for their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan which will be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. After the indoor practise session, players were spotted sweating out in the gym.

The first match of India against Pakistan was washed away due to rain and in the second clash Rohit Sharma & Co. won their second clash aganst Nepal by 10 wickets (DLS Method).

Kuldeep Yadav during India’s gym session

Next camp is on 10th, so we have a gap of 4 days. This is the time where you can push your body. Today was a bit heavy, because after 3 days we will get training for rest and recovery.

Ishan Kishan on India’s gym session

It is most important because we have to play regular matches. We need to get into that routine where we don’t miss our timetable on rest days. Your recovery is most important than sleep. Then you do your gym sessions because if you play regular matches if we don’t work out, we usually lose muscle.

Tilak Varma during the gym session

Some people come from injuries. They have different training schedules. We pay more attention to that when we get off-duty.

