Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at the current ICC ranking system that saw India surrender their top spot in Test cricket to Australia and slip to third spot behind New Zealand at second.

The points gained by India at during their superb 2016-17 run were removed as part of the updating process allowing Australia to end their 42-month reign at the top spot.

Gambhir says he doesn't believe in ranking system.

“No, I am not surprised,” Gambhir replied when asked about India losing the top-rank. “I don’t believe in points and ranking system. Probably the worst was there in the World Test Championship… that you win the same points when you win a Test match away from home. That’s ridiculous.”

Gambhir said Australia’s record in subcontinent is ‘pathetic’ while at the same time, a comptitive India defeated them for a maiden away series win during 2018-19 tour.

“If you have to see from the overall impact point of view, India have lost series away from home but won against Australia. Hands down, they have been the most competitive side. They won a Test in South Africa, won a Test match in England… not many countries have done that,” he said.

“For me, India should be there (No. 1) because Australia… I have serious doubts on what front have you given Australia the No. 1 Test ranking? They have been absolutely pathetic away from home, especially in the sub-continent,” he added.

BCCI is reportedly going ahead with the Australia tour later this year and the players will follow the protocols including going into isolation as part of safety measures in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

Gambhir praised BCCI calling it a positive sign.

“Good on the BCCI. Fabulous. This is a very, very positive sign. They are probably looking at the bigger picture, it will change the mood of the country. Winning the series is a different thing, it’s very important but it will probably change the mood of both the countries as well. Not only India but probably for Australia,” the 38-year-old said.

“When BCCI is there… they are probably the richest board they have got to be statesman as well. If India are to Australia, then I have a lot of respect for the BCCI,” he concluded.