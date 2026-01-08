Home

Sports

Australia holds their nerve on tricky final day to seal Sydney Test and 4–1 series win

Australia holds their nerve on tricky final day to seal Sydney Test and 4–1 series win

Australia secured their narrowest Test victory of the series and they wrapped up the Ashes 2025-26 with a dominant 4-1 margin.

Australia seal Sydney Test and 4–1 series win

New Delhi: Australia sealed their narrowest Test victory of the series and they wrapped up the Ashes 2025-26 with a dominant 4-1 margin.

Chasing a easy target of 160 after England’s stubborn third-innings resistance, led by Jacob Bethell’s brilliant knock of 154, the hosts were tested on a deteriorating SCG pitch.

Australia needed 39 runs after the fall of their fifth wicket yet a crucial sixth-wicket partnership between Alex Carey (16* ) and Cameron Green (22*) guided them through. They stitched an unbeaten 40-run stand, and eventually helped Australia to secure a five-wicket victory.

Ben Stokes ead from the front despite battling a groin injury

Josh Tongue delivered a sensational final spell, finishing with figures of 3 for 42 from 11 overs, but England’s absence of a specialist spinner meant their part-time options were heavily depended on a pitch that had begun to turn sharply.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Ben Stokes continued to lead from the front despite battling a groin injury, he looked visibly frustrated after another perceived slight involving the DRS when Jake Weatherald appeared to escape after edging the ball.

Usman Khawaja was honoured with a gaurd of honour

Stokes organised a sporting guard of honour for Usman Khawaja as he walked out to bat for one last time in Test cricket on a bright Sydney afternoon. Khawaja managed to score only six runs in and would have dismissed on 4 had Stokes not been moved wider at slip by Will Jacks moments before edging a delivery to the position where the England captain had been stationed.

Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals, Steve Smith was bowled by a Will Jacks, while Marnus Labuschagne ran himself out in confusing style. However, Jacks and Joe Root failed to pose a sustained threat, struggling to control their inconsistent off-breaks.

Following the on-field DRS drama Weatherald was caught at fine leg while attempting to pull a hook shot, and Carse conceded 51 runs from his eight overs.

Weatherald added 34 runs during another steady opening partnership alongside Travis Head. The pair once again took advantage of the new-ball bowling before Josh Tongue found the right length to remove Head, who was caught out, finishing the series with an impressive 629 runs.

Head’s impressive first-innings 163 helped him secure the Player-of-the-match Award, while the Player-of-the-series award was secured by Mitchell Starc, who grabbed 31 wickets and scored 156 runs across five Tests.

Brendon McCullum is set to face tough questions

England suffered 10 defeats in their last 18 Test matches, and to emerge victorious in just five from their previous 17 matches overseas. With such disappointing results, Brendon McCullum is set to face tough questions related to his “Bazball strategy” that has come apart over the past two months.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.