Tourism Australia, the tourism promotion agency of the country, is expecting a rise in the arrivals of Indian tourists due to the men’s and women’s ICC World T20 to be held there in 2020.

The agency is expecting a record number of tourists from India for the final of the women’s event which would be taking place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8, also the date for International Women’s Day. Both (men’s and women’s) the standalone events will be held in eight Australian cities. While the women’s T20 World Cup will run from February 21 to March 8, the men’s edition will kickstart on October 18 and conclude on November 15.

“We expect an additional Indian tourists of about 30,000-40,000 next year owing to the ICC T20 World Cup matches-Women and Men,” Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India & Gulf was quoted as saying to IANS. Kashikar also said that ticket-inclusive travel packages are being offered by the official ticket-partner companies of ICC which include the likes of Bharat Army Travel, Fanatic Sports and Sports Konnect, among others.

“The powerful brag value of watching a match live at a popular destination like Australia works like magic and the innumerable posts and images across social media is a testament of its virality,” Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa at Thomas Cook (India) Ltd was quoted by IANS.

According to Kale, the March fixtures for the women’s event would give the Australian tourism sector an extra scope to attract the Indian women travellers, which he considers is a force to reckon with. However, he feels the men’s event in October would attract more visitors as the month of October has always been the peak season for Indian tourists in the country of Kangaroo.

To ease the process of bringing in more Indian tourists, the Department of Home Affairs have now started taking visa applications online. Through the process, one an a tourist visa to Australia within 15 days from applying.

In the last financial year, Australia had seen a total of 9.3 million tourists out of which 372,000 were Indian. Reportedly, the Indians spent a whopping amount of 1.7 billion dollars on their trips which was an increase of 12 percentage from the last financial year.