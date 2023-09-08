Home

Australia Legend Glenn McGrath Gets Almost Bit By Python – WATCH Viral Video

Three Coastal Carpet Python snakes entered Glenn McGrath's house and almost bit him as the legendary cricketer was trying to get them out

New Delhi: Glenn McGrath showed some exemplary snake-handling skills as his house was infiltrated by three Coastal Carpet Pythons. The Aussie Legend posted a video from his official Instagram handle in which he can be seen using a handle mop to get control of the snake. Although, pythons are non-venomous reptiles but can leave a painful bite and somehow McGrath managed to escape one in the process of getting those snakes out of his house in Australia.

“After plenty of encouragement & support from @saraleonmcgrath all 3 Coastal Carpet Pythons that were in the house were safely released back into the bush,” he captioned the video on his Instagram.

Pat Cummins will lead Cricket Australia’s squad for the 2023 Cricket World Cup that will also include senior players like Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell have all been chosen, but Marnus Labuschagne was left out. Even the heavy-hitter Tim David couldn’t find a spot in the squad. In contrast with the 18-member preliminary squad that Australia announced before, all-rounder Aaron Hardie, pacer Nathan Ellis and young spinner Tanveer Sangha were the players to miss out.

When looking at the team, it is evident that pacer Sean Abbott is preferred over Nathan Ellis for the final backup pacer spot. The selectors gave their approval to Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa’s spin duo.

Alex Carey and Josh Inglis are the two wicket-keeping batters in the squad. After his outstanding performance in the last Cricket World Cup in England and Wales in 2019, there is no doubt that Carey will be the first choice.

“Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are on track in their return to play programs. All are well placed to come back online in the coming weeks and potentially for selection in the upcoming series against India,” Bailey said.

“There are eight one-day matches still to play in South Africa and India before the final squad is due to be declared. They are followed by two Cricket World Cup practice games, which offers plenty of opportunity to continue the build for the tournament.”

Australia’s Cricket World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

