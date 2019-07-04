ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals: With one more league match still to be played, the Men in Blue have already sealed their semi-finals spot. But the big question will be where and who will they play India in the semi-finals? Australia, England and New Zealand have more or less booked their spots. With a win over New Zealand, England ensured they made the semi-finals first time since 1992. The two semi-finals will be played in Manchester and Edgbaston with the finals slated for a Lord’s finale. Australia also has a game to go to. They are at the top of the points table. Australia will play South Africa in their last group stage outing.

Scenario 1:

If India beat Sri Lanka and Australia lose to South Africa, the Men in Blue will finish at the numero uno spot with 15 points and Australia at 14. If that is the case, then the Virat Kohli-led side will take on the Blackcaps in the semis as they will be placed fourth in the table. In that case, Australia will play England in semi-final 2 at Edgbaston.

Scenario 2:

In the second scenario, if India loses to Sri Lanka and Australia beat South Africa. In that case, Australia finishes ahead of India and the Men in Blue will have to play England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India has already lost to England in the group stages and have not played the Kiwis yet. Whichever way it goes, Kohli would find himself in a tricky spot.

So this is what Pakistan needs to do to qualify for the semi-finals:

If Pakistan make 350, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 38

If Pakistan score 400, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 84

If Bangladesh bat first, there is no chance of Pakistan qualifying

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bangladesh would feel disappointed as they came close, but not close enough.