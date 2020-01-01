Australia offspinner Nathan Lyon says he is not a fan of Test matches being reduced to four days going ahead and called the idea ridiculous. Lyon’s reaction comes a week after Kevin Roberts, the chief executive of Cricket Australia, said mandatory four-day tests were “something that we have got to seriously consider”.

“You look at all the big games around the world and some of the best Test matches I’ve been part of, they go down to the last day,” Lyon told cricket.com.au. “You look at (Australia) against India at Adelaide in 2014, that went down to the last half-an-hour on day five. Then you look at Cape Town in 2014 as well, you look at that Test match where Ryan Harris bowled Morne Morkel with two overs to go, so that’s gone down to the last 10 minutes on day five. I’m not a fan of four-day Test matches.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board has backed the idea of Test matches being reduced to four days before the start of the 2023 ICC World Test Championship. A member of the board said that the four-day Test matches could help ease the burden of players, who are already getting sandwiched playing ODIs, T20Is and other major leagues across the world.

With excessive cricket being played around the world, mostly due to globalisation of many T20 leagues, the window for more international cricket is taken up. With Test matches being reduced to four days, cricketers can get themselves a little more rest time, reducing the toll the drill of a Test match takes on the body.

Lyon although feels otherwise.

“I believe you’ll get so many more draws and day five is crucial. One, there’s the weather element. But (also) the wickets these days are probably a lot flatter than they have been in the past, so it allows teams to bat longer and to put pressure on sides… and you need that time for the pitch to deteriorate and bring spinners in more on day five as well. I’m totally against it and I hope ICC aren’t even considering it,” he said.