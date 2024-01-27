Home

Australia Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden Win Men’s Doubles After Beating Italian Duo Of Bolelli And Vavassor

Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the Australia Open 2024 Men’s Doubles competition after beating the Italian duo of Bolelli And Vavassor (7-6, 7-5) at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, on January 27.

