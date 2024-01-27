Top Recommended Stories

  • Australia Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden Win Men’s Doubles After Beating Italian Duo Of Bolelli And Vavassor

Australia Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden Win Men’s Doubles After Beating Italian Duo Of Bolelli And Vavassor

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the Australia Open 2024 Men's Doubles competition after beating the Italian duo of Bolelli And Vavassor

Published: January 27, 2024 7:05 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Australia Open 2024, Australia Open, Australia Open 2024 Men's Doubles, Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden, Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden win Australia Open 2024
Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the Australia Open 2024 Men’s Doubles competition after beating the Italian duo of Bolelli And Vavassor (7-6, 7-5) at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, on January 27.

