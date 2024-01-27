By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Australia Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden Win Men’s Doubles After Beating Italian Duo Of Bolelli And Vavassor
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the Australia Open 2024 Men's Doubles competition after beating the Italian duo of Bolelli And Vavassor
New Delhi: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the Australia Open 2024 Men’s Doubles competition after beating the Italian duo of Bolelli And Vavassor (7-6, 7-5) at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, on January 27.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.