New Delhi: Australia pacer Holly Ferling has put her weight behind women's Test matches, adding that the time is right as everyone is asking for it, the public wants to see more and it would be ideal for women's cricket in the country if every touring team plays a Test match in Australia.

"This is exactly why we need more Test cricket, why we need more long-form cricket, everyone's asking for it, the public are now asking for it. Obviously shorter formats of the game are really important for the women's game, but I would love to see that for every series that comes to Australian shores, we've got a Test in there with every opposition," said Holly on SEN's Pat and Heals show.

"It's exciting, the girls absolutely love it, the Baggy Green is the ultimate, and we're starting to see these incredible contests emerge," added Holly.

Talking about the drama that unfolded for the one-off women’s Ashes Test, Holly said, “You couldn’t script it, it was unbelievable, I’m still speechless, having been at the ground the whole time, for the three outcomes to still be possible on the second last ball of the day and you only lose the one for the last ball of the day with England playing for the draw, it was incredible.”

“I think both teams did especially well to put their teams in a position to win, particularly England, but the Aussies hung on. It was stressful, it was exciting, I think everyone was so hyped up on emotion,” concluded Holly, 26.