Australia fast bowler James Pattinson has been suspended by Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday and will, therefore, miss the first Test against Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane. According to a report in cricket.com.au, Pattinson was found guilty of a Level Two breach of CA’s Code of Conduct during Victoria’s Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Queensland last week. It was Pattinson’s third breach of the Code in the past 18 months, which was enough to trigger a one-match ban.

In a statement, CA said that Pattinson “apologised immediately and unreservedly to the opponent and the umpires and did not contest the charge”. “I made a mistake in the heat of the moment,” Pattinson said in a statement as quoted by cricket.com.au.

“Straight away I realised I was in the wrong, and I apologised immediately, both to the opponent and to the umpires.

I have done the wrong thing and accept the penalty. I’m gutted to miss a Test match, but the standards are there for a reason and the fault is mine,” he added.

The exact details of Pattinson’s offence at the MCG last week have not been revealed. But he was found guilty of a Level Two breach of Article 2.1.3, which relates to personal abuse of a player.

Otherwise as well Pattinson was not a certain starter in Australia’s playing XI for the first Test at The Gabba, starting on Thursday. His ban has however paved the way for Mitchell Starc to partner Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in a three-man pace attack.

Skipper Tim Paine also condemned Pattinson’s behaviour and feels the quick was not in keeping with the standards set by the Australian team. “He knows that he’s let himself down and let the group down,” Paine told ABC Grandstand.

“We hold ourselves to really high standards now with our behaviour … so we’re disappointed in that.

“James has owned up and he knows he’s made a mistake. He’s apologised for it and will come back bigger and better,” Paine added.

The first Test between Australia and Pakistan starts from Thursday (November 21).