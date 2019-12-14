Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand after suffering a hamstring strain. Hazlewood pulled out of the second day’s play in Perth on Friday after bowling just 1.2 overs.

“It’s a bit sore this morning. I knew as soon as I did it that there was a tear there. It’s not too bad so we’ll play it by ear the next couple of weeks,” Hazlewood told Fox Cricket. “Bowlers know their bodies pretty well these days, we know when something ‘s not quite right. I’ll take the next couple of weeks as they come. It’s a tight series so it will be tough work to get up for the last test. We’ll see how we go.”

The second Test starts from December 26 meaning Hazelwood has just 12 days to recover (excluding the remainder of the Perth Test). The final Test starts from January 3 and there’s doubt whether the 28-year-old will be available for the remainder of the series.

Explaining his injury, Hazlewood said, “It’s a low grade hammy tear. I’m no doctor but I think a couple of weeks. It’s pretty loose so we’ll take it as it comes and monitor over the next week or two and hopefully progresses nice and quickly and can get back nice and fast.”

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has hoped the injury isn’t too serious but feels otherwise judging by Hazlewood’s reaction. “Looking at that I reckon it could be his summer over,” Ponting told cricket.com.au. “Just looking at his reaction you could tell he thinks it’s quite a serious one. The three New Zealand Test matches aren’t that far apart so we’ll keep our fingers crossed and hope it’s not too serious. It’s a huge blow in the game for the Aussies.”