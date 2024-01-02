Home

Australia, Pakistan Announce Playing XIs For New Year Test at SCG on Match EVE

Aus vs Pak: Pakistan have dropped Imam-ul-Haq and rested Shaheen Shah Afridi, naming highly-rated 21-year-old Saim Ayub to make his debut.

Australia vs Pakistan, SCG Test

Sydney: Australia have backed in the same XI for a third consecutive NRMA Insurance Test with Pat Cummins confirming no changes have been made for the New Year’s Test against Pakistan.

Cummins confirmed Australia’s fast-bowling trio have all pulled up well after clinching the series in Melbourne. Having also won in Perth, the Aussies have no need to tinker with the balance of their side for David Warner’s Test farewell.

Pakistan meanwhile revealed on Tuesday afternoon they have dropped Imam-ul-Haq and rested Shaheen Shah Afridi, naming highly-rated 21-year-old Saim Ayub to make his debut while recalling off-spinner Sajid Khan.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Aamir Jamal, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

