Ashes 2019: The Ashes urn will remain in Australia for the next two years after Tim Paine-led side ensured they beat hosts England by 185 runs at Old Trafford to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The elated Australian team could not keep a lid over their emotions as they broke into celebratory mode. Nathan Lyon looked to be leading the celebrations as the team sang John Williamson’s iconic number ‘True Blue’. The Australian team also broke into an impromptu push-up session. The Baggy green looked in high spirits after the well-earned win. Tim Paine also became the first Aussie skipper to retain the Ashes Urn in England since Steve Waugh in 2001.

Here are the videos that show how the team celebrated:

The Australian team sway and croon as a team to Australian folk song , John Williamson’s True Blue, with @glennmcgrath11 joining the victorious huddle @cricbuzz #Ashes19 #engvaus pic.twitter.com/FMsRJfxLRX — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 8, 2019

Speaking after the famous win to the official broadcasters of Ashes 2019, Steve Smith said: ” It feels amazing to know the urn is coming home. Incredibly special.

“I have been here a few times, things haven’t gone our way and we haven’t performed to our best of ability in 2013 and 2015. To come back here, I always wanted to tick off my bucket list to get the urn over here. Obviously there is another game and we would like to win that. Extremely satisfying,” Smith added.